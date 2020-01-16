The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Providence United Church of Christ
2200 Vicker Ave.
Chesapeake, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Curtis Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Curtis Robinson Obituary
Earl C. Robinson of Chesapeake, VA and formerly of Washing-ton, DC was welcomed into Heaven on January 9, 2020.He is survived his partner, Eileen A. Olds of Chesapeake, VA; a sister, Joy D. Edwards of Houston, Texas as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Service of Celebration will be held 1pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Providence United Church of Christ 2200 Vicker Ave. Chesapeake, VA 23324. Burial will be in Houston, Texas. Graves Funeral Home, Norfolk, Virginia is handling arrangements. gravesfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -