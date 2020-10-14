1/
Earl H. Sykes Jr.
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Earl Henry Sykes, Jr, age 68, went to be with His Lord and Savior on 12 October 2020. Earl was born on 16 November 1951 in Durham, NC to the late Earl and Julie Sykes. He is survived by his three siblings: William and wife Ann Sykes, Tommy and wife Linda Sykes, and sister Kathy Sykes. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Mary Barbara, daughter Jessica and son-in-law Jason Rogge, grandchildren Benjamin, Samuel, and Lucy Rogge, and his son Jonathan Sykes.

A graduate of Maury High School, Earl graduated from Old Dominion University in 1977. He worked in the information technology departments of Hofheimers, Farm Fresh, and retired after 21 years with Stihl, Inc where Earl successfully designed and implemented innovative IT projects requiring tremendous attention to detail. Earl was known for his generosity and great love for His Lord, family and friends. He had a gentle sweet spirit and a subtle sense of humor. He was a founding member of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in Norfok, VA and served as Clerk of the Session for over thirty years.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to the charity of your choice or Immanuel Presbyterian Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church on 17 October at 3 p.m.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Immanuel Presbyterian Church
