Metropolitan Funeral Service
5605 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 628-1000
Earl Harvey Matthews


1965 - 2019
Earl Harvey Matthews Obituary
Earl Harvey Matthews known as â€œSkipâ€ 53, of Armored Division Ave., Fort Knox, Kentucky, passed away on August 14, 2019. He was born on October 29, 1965 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Delma Matthews, Jr. and Jacqueline Matthews. He is also predeceased by his sister, Mary White and his first spouse, Renee Matthews. Earl retired from US Army with 27yrs and 1mo of service with a bachelorâ€™s degree in Business Administration. Earl leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Jeanette Matthews; two daughters, Akira and Malana; three sons, Kai, Alexander and Jayden; mother, Jacqueline Matthews; sister, Edna; brother, Steven and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6pm-7pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Albert G. Horton Veteran Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019
