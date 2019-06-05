The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Earl J. Parker Jr. Obituary
Earl J. Parker, Jr., 75, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Earl and Eloise Parker. He was a retired Longshoreman. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Ann W. Parker. Left to cherish his memory: his daughter, Andrea M. Mays; son, Curtis A. Parker and wife, Michelle; brother, Gary W. Parker and wife, Susie; and grandchildren, Jenna N. Parker and Jackson T. Parker. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Diana and the Sentara Hospice Team for their compassion and care. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 5 to June 6, 2019
