Earl J. Parker, Jr., 75, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away June 3, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Earl and Eloise Parker. He was a retired Longshoreman. Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Ann W. Parker. Left to cherish his memory: his daughter, Andrea M. Mays; son, Curtis A. Parker and wife, Michelle; brother, Gary W. Parker and wife, Susie; and grandchildren, Jenna N. Parker and Jackson T. Parker. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Diana and the Sentara Hospice Team for their compassion and care. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 5 to June 6, 2019