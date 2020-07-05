Earl Morris, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA went home to be with his Heavenly Father on June 26, 2020. He served many years at Campbell's Chapel AME Church. Earl retired from the City of Virginia Beach as a driver for 23 years. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks until his earthly departure. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. H. Harrison Jr., Chesapeake Regional, Comfort Care & Hospice team, Rev. Charles H. Winslow M. Div. (Hospital Chaplain), Community Walgreens, and Campbell's Chapel AME Church under the leadership of Rev. Alan F. White. Celebration of Life will be held 11am, Saturday, 7/11/2020, with a viewing 4-7pm, Friday, both at Beach Funeral Services. www.beachfuneralservices.com