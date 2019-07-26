|
Earl Palmer Harris, 60, of Suffolk, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019. Palmer was born and raised in Norfolk, VA. He graduated from Norview High School .
Palmer was a proud and active member of Alcoholics Anonymous with 23 years of sobriety. He worked for many years for The Citrus Group in Norfolk installing fountain drink equipment. More recently he had worked at Lowes in Suffolk.
He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence â€œChubbyâ€ and Catherine â€œKittyâ€ Harris. Palmer is survived by his wife, Marianne Harris, son, Jeffrey Harris and his wife Shannon, daughters, Rachel and Shannon Greene, sisters, Beverly Catron (Curtis) and Debbie Turner Grier (Godfrey) and the loves of his life, grandchildren, Ethan and Emma Harris.
The Harrisâ€™s have a large, loving and extended family and Palmer was devoted to them all. He also loved his dogs, Tilly and Chloe.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 6-7:30 P.M at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk, VA 23434.
With the familyâ€™s deepest appreciation for their service, donations may be made to Suffolk Fire and Rescue, 300 Kings Fork Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 26, 2019