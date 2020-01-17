Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church
1937 - 2020
Earl R. Winfield Obituary
Earl R. Winfield, born 06/02/1937 to James R. and Louisa Tabb Winfield, fifth of their nine children, died October 23, 2019 in New York. He was predeceased by his son William, his parents, sister Clareen Casey, and brother Robert L. Winfield.

Earl is survived by his wife Maria, daughter Julie Schultz (Brian), grandson Simeon Schultz, and five sisters: Barbara Rossi, Faye Edwards, Mary Lou Epstein, Brenda Paige, Linda Matthews, and his brother Brian Winfield.

Earl attended Maury High and then served in the U.S. Marines, after which he moved to New York for the next 60+ years. He retired from the NY City Extermination Dept.

Earl had many interests: people, reading, chess, and the Mets. He was a beloved father, grandad, son, and brother, and he had many friends. His smile, wit, and good humor will be missed by all.

There will be a memorial mass at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18th at 1 P.M.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020
