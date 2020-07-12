1/1
Earl William Combs
1946 - 2020
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Earl William Combs passed away at age 74 surrounded by many of his family members, a testament to his loving devotion for those closest to him.

Earl was born on April 17, 1946 at Norfolk General Hospital to Bill Combs and Miriam (Culpeper) Combs. He graduated high school from Shenandoah Valley Academy in New Market, VA and later went on to drive tractor trailers hauling Ford trucks for Teamsters 822. Earl had a passion for driving and NASCAR, as his younger brothers reminisce over stories of riding in the passenger seat as Earl raced cars. In fact, Earl raced at Langley Speedway often, and his love for the automobile translated into his passion for old cars, with the Corvette being his favorite.

Still, Earl's love for God and for his family far outshined his love for adrenaline. He was an active member of Grace Baptist Temple located in Chesapeake, VA and the former Calvary Road Baptist church located in Chesapeake, VA, where to the pleasant shock of his brothers, he even sang in the choir. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Linda Owens, and his late wife Reita D. Combs. He is survived by three children, Earl William II, Brett, and Jennifer, three stepchildren, Michele Pruitt, Patrick Pruitt and Ryan Pruitt, two grandchildren, Madisen Dembowski and Tristen Pruitt and a great-granddaughter Khloe Tippit. He is also survived by five brothers, James Combs (Linda Ann), Eugene Combs (Shelley), Charles Gomez (Yvette), Vernon Gomez (Patricia), and Mark Gomez. Earl is also survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.

Lastly, Earl is survived by his best friend Gucci, his little Chihuahua, and his beloved partner, Beverly Diane Broegeler Miller. Earl and Beverly rekindled their relationship late in life, and he would speak of her fondly telling family members she was his first girlfriend. The family is forever grateful to her for the exceptional love and care she provided Earl.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Oman Funeral Home located at 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Virginia. Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at omanfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 11, 2020
I remember earl in a red Plymouth muscle car.

Donnie beal
Friend
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Earl was a friend in growing up in Great Bridge High School and I visited their house many times where we played ball with the family and sorry to here about Linda passing, they both had that big smile.
Bruce Julian
Friend
