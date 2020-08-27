Earnestine Jennings Harris, 65, passed away on August 13, 2020. She was born to Pecolia Gorham and the late Alexander Jennings on April 13, 1955 in Chesapeake, VA. She worked as a cosmetologist for 36 years. She is also predeceased by her daughter, Sadena Jennings, loving and devoted bonus father who raised her, Jasper Gorham and aunt, Goldie Mae Person. Earnestine is survived by her mother, Pecolia Gorham; daughter, Rodrica Smith; sisters, Mildred Williams (Augustus), Barbara Moss (Robert), Mary Adams (Billy) and Cynthia Jennings (Clinton); brothers, Leo Jennings (Janette), Ezra Jennings (Regina), Marvin Gorham (Sharon) and William Wood (Michelle); granddaughter, Dazje' Smith and great-grandchildren, Jayden Brothers, Cali Poe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, clients, SGI Members and friends. A memorial service will be held, 2pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store