Easton Francis Peckham, 71, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was born in New Bedford, MA. to the late Wilford S. and Louise Allen Peckham and was also predeceased by his wife, Mary Jacobs Peckham. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy, and subsequently retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as Police Captain. He was a member of the Police Association of Virginia, life member J Robert Graham post #26, VFW post 4809, and American Legion post 141. Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Karen Louise Hartig and her husband Patrick; grandchildren, Noah and Camden Hartig; siblings, Richard S. Peckham and his wife Phyllis, Jane DeRosia and her husband Gene, Paul A. Peckham and his wife Vera, Robert G. Peckham and his wife Betsy., Mary L. Galvam and her husband Nick, Eleanor M. Randolph and her husband Roger; and a host of dear extended family and friends.The family will receive friends Monday, February 25, 2019 at 3:00pm at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake, VA with a celebration of life service beginning promptly at 4:00pm. Private burial will be in Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Eastonâ€™s honor. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view service details. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary