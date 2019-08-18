The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Harold's Restaurant
4445 Virginia Beach Blvd
Va. Beach, VA
View Map
Eddie Charles Wommack Obituary
Eddie Charles Wommack passed away surrounded by his son and daughter in law on August 15, 2019. He was born in Scotland Neck, NC and was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Peggy Sue Wommack.

He is survived by his children, Belinda Wommack, Scott Wommack (April) and Kathy Jordan; the light of his life, grandson Jordan Wommack; a sister, Virginia Dempsey; and many family members and friends. A celebration of his life will be held on Sat, Aug. 24, 2019 from 2:30 to 4:30 pm at Harold's Restaurant, 4445 Virginia Beach Blvd, Va. Beach, VA 23452. Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater assisted the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
