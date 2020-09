Or Copy this URL to Share

Eddie Darnelle White went home to Jesus on August 29th, 2020 at age 72 after a valiant battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.



Eddie's memorial service will be at Corprew Funeral Home at 3:00 p.m. on September 12, with a repass and meal to follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store