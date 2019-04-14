Services R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME 245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE. Hampton , VA 23669-4100 (757) 723-3191 For more information about Eddie Hackworth Resources More Obituaries for Eddie Hackworth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eddie Lee Hackworth Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers It is with great sadness that Eddie Lee Hackworth, Jr US Army Maj. (ret.), passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2019. Ed (Butch affectionately called by his family) was born on May 5, 1941 to Mabel (Kennedy) and Eddie Hackworth in Lynchburg, Va. His mother was the Director of the Student Health Center at Lynchburg College, but he decided not to go to Lynchburg College but to Clemson University from where he graduated in 1964 with a BS in forestry and biology. After graduation, Ed was drafted into the military, went to OCS and then to the Defense Language Institute to learn Vietnamese. Upon course completion, he served as a Vietnamese Advisor in Vietnam, often being in the jungle for a week at a time with his platoon. Upon his return, he was at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and assigned to the 82nd Field Artillery, where he had training in Pershing Missiles. His next assignment was in Neckarsulm, Germany, where he became the S2 officer in charge of three Pershing missile sites. While in Germany, he met the love of his life, Heide, who was a student at the University of Heidelberg. They married in 1975. He then pursued an MA in International Relations and Law from Boston University. After spending three years in Germany, Ed and Heide transferred to Fort Monroe, Va. where Ed worked at TRADOC in different positions. After that, they spent another tour in Germany. This time, in Heidelberg at the USAREUR Headquarters and CENTAG NATO until they transferred to Fort Meade, MD. Ed decided to retire from the military after 20 years of distinguished service and start a new career as a Civil Service employee working 24 years for the military as a military mobilization and training analyst at Fort Monroe, Va. and Fort Eustis, Va. During his military service, he received many honors including the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service (Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, 2 O/S Bars, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Bronze Star, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Overseas Service Medal, Vietnam Staff Service Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Marksman Badge Pistol .45 Cal, and Expert badge Rifle M16. Ed was an avid outdoorsman and an active member of the Southwark Hunt Club. He loved to fish and hunt. He enjoyed taxidermy and was very talented in this hobby. He was a skilled gun stock engraver and an excellent target shooter. He and his wife belonged to a skeet shooters club in Germany. He loved all animals, especially his grand dog Ollie, who misses him. Ed was pre-deceased by his parents, his mother-in-law Helene Bernecker Stock, father-in-law Kurt Stock, and brother-in-law Helmut Stock. Ed is survived by his beloved wife Heide, and his son, and best buddy, William, who adores him. He is also survived by two brothers Gerald Hackworth (Gail), Virginia Beach, and Robert Hackworth (Frances), Forest, Va. and a sister, Kay Arthur (Wayne) Forest, Va. Ed is also survived by his beloved German family Conny Stock (Jurgen), Maria Stock, Uli Stock, Robin Stock, Julia Fuchs, Thomas Fuchs, the Sipeer and Dompert family, and many cousins, nephews and nieces, too numerous to mention.The family will receive friends from 4-5pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 250 Fox Hill Rd, Hampton, VA. A memorial service will begin at the church at 5 pm followed by a reception. The interment with full military honors will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday in Peninsula Memorial Park, 12750 Warwick Blvd, Newport News.Services are entrusted to R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries