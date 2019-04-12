Eddrie P. Bradley - Beloved Mama, grandmother, aunt, and friend â€" while at home with her family in Chesapeake, VA, passed into the peace and eternal comfort of our Lord, April 10, 2019. Eddrie, originally from Little Washington, NC, was a long-time resident of Chesapeake. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 43+ years, Rodney L. Bradley, a daughter, June Ann Bradley, and a grandson, Joseph Bradley Irwin. She was the daughter of the late Lewis A. and Tedie W. Padgett and was the last of her siblings â€" 2 brothers and 4 sisters. She is survived by 2 daughters, Becky Bradley Roughton and Christie Bradley; three grandsons-- David Lucas, Robert Morrisette, and James Irwin (Nicole); three great-grandchildren, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.Eddrie was a long-time member of West Side Christian Church, Portsmouth, Va. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Victory Chapter 16.Special appreciation goes to Dr. Stanley Brittman and the staff of Portsmouth Family Medicine for the many years of compassionate care. Appreciation also goes to Bon Secours Hospice for their compassionate end-of-life care. The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Friday, April 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, April 13, at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Side Christian Church, Bon Secours Hospice, or the . Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary