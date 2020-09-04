1/1
Edenelio Felix Calpo
Edenelio Felix Calpo, 71, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 24, 2020.

Son of the late Cornelio and Ederlina Calpo. He honorably serviced and retired from the U.S. Navy.

Left to cherish his memory: wife, Thelma; daughters, Grace Serrano and husband, Juan, Gemma Poblete and husband, Mark; sons, Gary Calpo and wife, Melissa, and Glenn Calpo; three sisters, Evangeline, Rubelia, and Laila; and four grandchildren.

Services and burial will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 4, 2020.
