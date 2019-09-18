|
|
Edgar C. Baldwin, II, of Virginia Beach went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on September 13, 2019, at the age of 73. Judy, his wife and best friend of 50 years, was by his side at the time of his death.
Born in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Edgar C. Baldwin and Jean Cromwell Baldwin. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Lela and Sara; and his grandchildren, Asa and Eli. Preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Louie and Lela Pruitt. He was also a loving grandfather to Carson, Nolan, and Hazel Kok.
Edgar was the type of husband, father, and grandfather everyone deserves. He was the best example of how a husband should love his wife and a father should adore his children. He loved his family beyond measure and would do anything to ensure their happiness. His life's work was to provide for his family and he often went without to ensure that they never did. His girls had the best Daddy. He was quick to tell everyone how proud he was of them and they were equally willing to share that he was their father. Edgar worried about missing moments in his beloved grandsons' lives. Asa and Eli brought him such joy; they were his buddies.
Edgar loved Carolina basketball, old western movies, British mysteries on PBS, baseball cards, and music of all genres from Dr. John to Rod Stewart. He believed that you should always put family first, you don't get if you don't ask, and one should always be slow to pass judgement.
He was a lifelong resident of the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach and a graduate of Princess Anne High School and Campbell College. He started his career with Life Savings Bank and retired from Member Options as a Mortgage Loan Officer. He was a member of Holland Road Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm, Thursday, September 19, at Smith & Williams Funeral Home-Kempsville Chapel, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, September 20, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.
Should you wish to honor Edgar's memory in a personal way, donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries, 5100 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA, 23502 or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019