The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Baldwin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar Caleb Baldwin II


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar Caleb Baldwin II Obituary
Edgar C. Baldwin, II, of Virginia Beach went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on September 13, 2019, at the age of 73. Judy, his wife and best friend of 50 years, was by his side at the time of his death.

Born in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Edgar C. Baldwin and Jean Cromwell Baldwin. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two daughters, Lela and Sara; and his grandchildren, Asa and Eli. Preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Louie and Lela Pruitt. He was also a loving grandfather to Carson, Nolan, and Hazel Kok.

Edgar was the type of husband, father, and grandfather everyone deserves. He was the best example of how a husband should love his wife and a father should adore his children. He loved his family beyond measure and would do anything to ensure their happiness. His life's work was to provide for his family and he often went without to ensure that they never did. His girls had the best Daddy. He was quick to tell everyone how proud he was of them and they were equally willing to share that he was their father. Edgar worried about missing moments in his beloved grandsons' lives. Asa and Eli brought him such joy; they were his buddies.

Edgar loved Carolina basketball, old western movies, British mysteries on PBS, baseball cards, and music of all genres from Dr. John to Rod Stewart. He believed that you should always put family first, you don't get if you don't ask, and one should always be slow to pass judgement.

He was a lifelong resident of the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach and a graduate of Princess Anne High School and Campbell College. He started his career with Life Savings Bank and retired from Member Options as a Mortgage Loan Officer. He was a member of Holland Road Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm, Thursday, September 19, at Smith & Williams Funeral Home-Kempsville Chapel, 4889 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am, Friday, September 20, in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.

Should you wish to honor Edgar's memory in a personal way, donations may be made to Union Mission Ministries, 5100 East Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA, 23502 or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edgar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now