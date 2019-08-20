|
|
Edgar F. Tyree, Jr. of Virginia Beach went to be with his Lord and Saviour peacefully on August 18, 2019 at the age of 85 in his home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his death.
Born in Norfolk he was the son of the late Edgar F. Tyree, Sr. and Mildred Sterling Tyree. He is survived by his devoted wife of fifty-seven years Kay Tyree; his two sons Tom (Michelle) and Steve (Carrie); and his grandchildren, Chase, Jacob, Madeline, and Thomas; his two sisters, Dorothy Woodhouse and Ann Conway; nieces and their extended families; and a close family friend, Nalda Morris. He is preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Bill and Deanie Fowler; brother-in-law, Tommy Woodhouse; and niece, Nancy White.
Ed was tirelessly devoted to his family, a loving example as a husband, father, and papa. His love for all of them was unconditional. He was a friend to everyone he met. He was a graduate of Maury High School and William and Mary (Norfolk Division). He retired after 33 years with the Supreme Court of Virginia, Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court as Clerk of the Court. He always considered his staff his second family.
Ed was a 50 year member of Central Baptist Church, Norfolk where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher in the children's department for 30 years. He currently is a member of First Baptist Church Norfolk where he continued to serve in the children's department until his health declined. He was a member of the Atlantic Lodge No. 2, A. F. & A. M. of Norfolk, VA. He is an inductee in the Tidewater Softball Hall of Fame.
Ed's passion for baseball was undeniableâ€"from his constantly-worn Atlanta Braves hat, coaching, taking every neighborhood kid to a Tides game, to his crusade to get Dale Murphy into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. He proudly touted the nickname â€œThe Murphy Man.â€
The family would like to thank Anita Savage for her care of Ed the past two years.
Ed will be sorely missed by many, but will remain in our hearts till we meet again in Heaven.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Wednesday, August 21, at Hollomon-Brown Kempsville Chapel, 1485 Kempsville Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23464. A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday, August 22, at First Baptist Church Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Rd, Norfolk, VA. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Should you wish to honor Ed's memory in a personal way, donations may be made to First Baptist Church Norfolk, 312 Kempsville Rd. Norfolk, VA 23502 or any SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019