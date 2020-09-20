1/1
Edgar Lawrence (Sandy) Beach
Edgar Lawrence (Sandy) Beach passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at his Sandbridge home. Sandy was born in Norfolk, Virginia on October 28, 1935, the elder son of the late Edgar Robinson and Helen Baum Beach. Growing up in Norfolk, he attended Taylor Elementary, Blair Jr. High, and Maury High School. He enjoyed many school friendships that lasted a lifetime. Later in life, a group of Maury grads continued to meet for their "First Fridays" lunch. While in HS and college he participated in a variety of sports. Sandy was a skilled wrestler, which he felt was "the one true sport." He received his undergraduate degree from the Norfolk Division of William and Mary and later earned his MSED from The College of William and Mary. He worked for the Norfolk City Public School System for 32 years as a chemistry teacher, guidance counselor, and an energetic secondary school administrator.

Sandy is survived by his cherished wife Ann. He is also survived by his three sons and their families of whom he was so proud: Scot (Chandler) and their children, Chris (Rosie) and great-grandsons Oliver and Greyson, Chad (Kelly) and great-granddaughter Kinsley, Cody and Lydia; Bret (Diane) and their children, Allison, Katie, and Luke; and Brad (Amy) and their sons, Dylan and Carson. In addition, he is survived by his brother George William (Bill) Beach, his mother-in-law Mildred Wehrli, brother-in-law Ed (Rose) Wehrli and their children Eric and Christine, and special family friends David (Robin) Parker and their children Dalton, Marianna, and Alanna. Lastly, he leaves behind their adorable dog, Benji, who added joy to his life.

A Sandbridge resident since 1969, Sandy loved the ocean, the wildlife, and his beach friendships. He also enjoyed many years of playing volleyball and tennis on his home court. He was excited to leave Sandbridge with Ann to explore the United States and travel the world, but was always happy to return home.

The Beach Family would like to invite you to a celebration of Sandy's life on Saturday, September 26th from 4- 7 PM at the Festival Center/The Shack located on 8th Street and Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach. If you cannot be there in person, but would like to attend this celebration virtually please email Brad Beach at bbeach@teambeachsales.com for the details.

On Sunday, September 27th, please join us for the Paddle Out ceremony at the Widgeon Lane beach access located in Sandbridge at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
