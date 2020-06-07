Edgar Manglicmot Reyes, 49, passed away on March 24, 2020. He was born in, the Philippines to Jorge & Julita.He was an active member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Edgar was a loving husband, father, son, big brother, and uncle. He had a big heart and devoted his time to his 3 precious little girls whom he adored very much.Edgar is survived by his loving wife, Diona; their three children, Eireen, Elise and Erzsi; his parents; his siblings, Julius (Rhoda) and Jolette (Dwayne); nieces and nephews, Yanni, Bodee, Mika, Jae Jae and DJ; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roderick.The family will receive friends at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00am to 11:30am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:30am. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel is assisting the family. A full obituary and condolences are at: