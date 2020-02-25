The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-3487
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Parr Funeral Home & Crematory - Suffolk
3515 Robs Dr.
Suffolk, VA 23434
Edgar Rolwing Wallman

Edgar Rolwing Wallman Obituary
Edgar Rolwing Wallman, 88, passed away February 22, 2020. He was born in Charleston, Missouri the son of the late Edgar Benjamin Wallman and Ollie Golightly Wallman. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Frances Rhodes Wallman; son, Edgar R. Wallman, Jr.; and grandson, Jeffrey Scott Jones. Edgar was a United States Navy veteran. He later went on to work and retired after 32 years as a Radiologic Physical Service Tech at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was a member of Community Baptist Church in Martinsville, VA. Edgar is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Mary W. Darley (Michael), Kimberly W. Day (Jeff); grandchildren, Brian Jones, David Jones, Jeremiah Wallman, Ashley Duck, and Jason Duck, Jr.; and 8 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor Carson Williams officiating. Entombment with military honors will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Wednesday night from 7- 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 25, 2020
