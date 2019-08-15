|
Edgar Thomas Rawles, Jr., 59, of Richmond, Virginia and Suffolk native passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Edgar was the pastor of Zion Baptist Church in King and Queen County, VA and served as a math teacher and girlsâ€™ basketball coach at Monacan High School in Chesterfield VA. He was also a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Incorporated. Edgar leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Melody; son, Edgar â€œTreyâ€ Rawles, III, daughter, Jessica Rawles and a host of other dear relatives, his church family, friends, and colleagues. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 16 at 11:00 am at St. Paulâ€™s Baptist Church located at 4247 Creighton Rd, Richmond, VA 23223. He will be laid to rest in Suffolk VA. A viewing will be held at the Metropolitan Funeral Home located at 120 West Berkley Ave in Norfolk VA on Thursday, August 15 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers: http://gofundme.com/edgar-t-rawles-jr-scholarship-fund
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 15, 2019