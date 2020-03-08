|
Edgardo E. Senga, 80, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020.
Edgardo proudly served in the US Navy for over 20 years. After his retirement, he continued with civil service by working more than twenty years at Norfolk naval Shipyard. Edgardo was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Mila Cruz-Senga, and their son, Edgar. He will also be remembered by many extended family members in California, Australia and the Philippines.
There will be a visitation held on Monday, March 9th and Tuesday, March 10th from 6-9pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel with a wake service at 7pm on Tuesday. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery at 3:00pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020