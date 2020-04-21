The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edie Rollings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edie Rollings


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edie Rollings Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - Edith May Hargraves Rollings, 71, of the 6000 block of Portsmouth Blvd. went to be the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia on November 23, 1948 to the late James and Helen Hargraves; and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Portsmouth. Edie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; and a caring and compassionate friend to many.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ralph C. Rollings, Jr.; her daughter, Gwendolyn S. Tallman and husband Jason; three sons, Robert J. Rollings and wife Rena, Scott W. Rollings and wife Lynnette and Jeffrey M. Rollings and wife Tiffany; a sister, Pat Hargraves; two brothers, James and Robert Hargraves; five grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Alexander, Ezekiel and Emmalyn; and a host of friends.

Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving of friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be private in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -