PORTSMOUTH - Edith May Hargraves Rollings, 71, of the 6000 block of Portsmouth Blvd. went to be the Lord on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born in Philadelphia on November 23, 1948 to the late James and Helen Hargraves; and was a member of Central Baptist Church in Portsmouth. Edie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; and a caring and compassionate friend to many.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ralph C. Rollings, Jr.; her daughter, Gwendolyn S. Tallman and husband Jason; three sons, Robert J. Rollings and wife Rena, Scott W. Rollings and wife Lynnette and Jeffrey M. Rollings and wife Tiffany; a sister, Pat Hargraves; two brothers, James and Robert Hargraves; five grandchildren, Adam, Matthew, Alexander, Ezekiel and Emmalyn; and a host of friends.
Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving of friends by the family. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so from 10 AM - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Funeral service will be held at a later date to be announced. Burial will be private in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020