Sunrise December 23, 1934 - Sunset June 9, 2020



Edith C. Quiero, in the quiet hours of June 9, 2020, entered into her eternal rest. Born on December 23, 1934, she is preceded in death by Arcino Quiero Sr., her husband of 48 years, and their son, Baby Quiero. She is survived by her children; Avon Quiero, Sr. (Annie), Denise Freeman, Michelle Hines (Donald), Arcino Quiero Jr., and Melvyn Quiero (RenÃ©e). She would respond to many different names over her 85 years; Mama, Sister, Aunt Edie, Edie, but none brought joy to her heart or a smile to her face like being called Mama. She is blessed with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a large extended family. She graduated from Booker T. Washington High School, an accomplishment she took enormous pride in. A Mother of five, her heart was big enough to allow her to care for numerous children over the years. All who benefited from her peaceful approach to life. As a member of the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, she was a member of the Bereavement Committee and the Women's Club. Mama's biggest joy was her children, those she gave life and those who just happen to be in the house at the time. Edith's viewing is scheduled for Thursday, June 18th 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM. The family will be presence at Metropolitan Funeral Service (Granby Street, Norfolk, VA) from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM. A graveside funeral service will be held at Roosevelt Memorial Park (Chesapeake, VA) on Friday, June 19th at 11:00 AM.



