Edith Carolyn Hill, age 83, entered into eternal life on August 15, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edith and James Bunn. Carolyn was a 1954 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and a devoted member of Centenary United Methodist Church.
She will be held in loving memory by her husband, Gregory V. Hill, Sr.; son Gregory V. Hill, Jr. and wife Sheryl; daughter Jacquelyn D. Hill; granddaughter Ashley N. Hare and husband Greg; grandson Gregory V. Hill, III; great-granddaughters Gia and Gemma; cousins Thomas Vaughan and wife Rita, Charles Vaughan and wife Kay, Eugene Bunn and wife Cathy; extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, August 19, 2019 at Centenary United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Centenary United Methodist Church 3312 Cedar Lane, Portsmouth, VA 23703 in loving memory of Carolyn. Condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 17, 2019