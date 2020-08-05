Edith Duffy White, 94, passed away on July 26, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Linwood Erle White, parents, Michael Gavan and Lillian Grimstead Duffy and brothers Michael Gavan Duffy, III and Sherwood Thane Duffy.
Mrs. White was a lifelong resident of the Ocean View area of Norfolk. She was a graduate of Granby High School and her beloved Longwood College where she and her original suitemates attended class reunions many times through the years. She taught physical education and fourth grade in Norfolk Public Schools ending her career as a helping teacher. After retirement, she traveled the world visiting all seven continents. An avid golfer, Mrs. White spent many happy hours on the greens of the Ocean View golf course and courses around the world. She was a member of Ocean View Presbyterian Church and for many years delivered for Meals on Wheels throughout Ocean View.
Mrs. White was a loving sister and aunt. She is survived by her brother, Henry Adolphus Duffy and sister-in-law, Ann Brockway Duffy of Conyers Georgia, nephew, Sherwood Thane Duffy, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Norfolk and nieces, Linda Duffy Palombo (Robert) of Southern Shores, NC, Jimmie Ann Duffy of Norfolk, Sandy Lynn Duffy Norman (James) of Salem, OR, Karen Duffy Bumgardner of Conyers, Georgia, Lisa Duffy Meador (John) of Conyers, GA, and eleven grand nieces and nephews and their families.
Until recently, Mrs. White resided at Nansemond on the Bay on the site of the Ocean View Amusement Park she loved as a child. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living at The Ballentine and Kindred Hospice for providing Mrs. White with a home and care filled with dignity, respect, and kindness.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby Street, Norfolk VA. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Longwood University or the Alzheimer's Association
