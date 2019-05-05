|
Edith G. Estes, 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 3, 2019. Born in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Gibbs. She was retired as a School Crossing Guard from the City of Norfolk. Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 69 years, W. Curtis Estes, Jr.; three sons, Curtis Estes, III, Chuck Estes and wife, Pat, and Scott Estes and wife, Donna; and three grandchildren, Jordan Estes, Tamara Estes, and Curtis Estes, IV. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Monday, May 6, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. followed by burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019