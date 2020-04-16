The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Suffolk, VA
Edith Gaydell Williams Ray


1928 - 2020
Edith Gaydell Williams Ray Obituary
Edith Gaydell Williams Ray, 91, a native of Suffolk, Va., passed away peacefully on Palm Sunday Morning, April 5, 2020 in Richmond, Va. Born in 1928 to the late Aulcie T. Williams, Sr. and Alma Watkins Williams, she was a graduate of the former Booker T. Washington High School and attended Norfolk State College in Norfolk, Va. She was preceded in death by three brothers, three sisters and four nephews. A former member of East End Baptist Church, she was baptized into the Christian faith by Rev. Dr. C. J. Word at the age of 9. While there, she was active in several church ministries; serving on the Usher Board was her gift and call. After relocating to Norfolk, Va. in 1951, she joined Campostella Heights Seventh Day Adventist (S.D.A.) Church in 1958, where she continued to faithfully serve as an Usher and Head Usher of the No. 1 Usher Board for over 50 years until moving to North Carolina. She was employed as a School Traffic Guard with the Norfolk Public Schools for 14 years and until her retirement, served for 29 years as a Home Care Companion with the Special Services Division of the City of Norfolk. To serve and be of service to others was her 2nd greatest joy; being a loving Sister and Aunt gave her the ultimate joy. She leaves to cherish her memory Nieces: Shirley Diggs (Leroy), Pennye Williams and Paula Woodruff; Nephews: Rev. Brendan Boone (Sandra), Victor Williams and Wayne Williams; Great Nieces: Dr. Arleeta Diggs., Dr. Deborah James (Michael, Sr.) and Davina Woodruff; Great, Great Nieces: Aaliyah D. Berry and Malia James; Great, Great Nephews: Aaron D. Berry, Michael James, Jr. and Jackson James; her God-Daughter: Patricia G. Fetterly (Marty) and countless friends.

A visitation will be held from 1 to 6 pm on Friday, April 17th at the Metropolitan Funeral Service (Granby Street) in Norfolk, Va. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 1 pm at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, VA. A Celebration of a Life Service will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2020
