Edith Hodges Lee, 99, formerly of Hawthorne Drive passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. She was born in South Mills, North Carolina to the late Charles L. and Lucy Whitehurst Hodges. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her beloved husband of 70 years William H. Lee, and great granddaughter, Kaylee. Edith was a long time member of South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Brenda L. Thomas and Judy L. Matkins, and her husband, Dick; four grandchildren, Chris, Whitney, Tracy and Blake; great grandchildren, Allison, Liam, Myra and Heath; and extended family members.
The family is inviting friends to pay respects Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 10-4pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Rd. Chesapeake. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2pm in Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church or a charity of your choice
