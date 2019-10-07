|
Edith Hudson Lane, age 98, passed away October 4, 2019. Born September 14, 1921 in Suffolk, she was the daughter of the late William Royal Hudson and Virginia Umphlett Hudson. She was married 69 years to the late Clifford Scott Lane.
Mrs. Lane is survived by two daughters, Joyce Carlson and husband Rodney; Bobbi Carter and husband Thomas, both of Virginia Beach; three grandchildren, Monica Stewart and fiancÃ© Carl, Barry Carlson and wife Lori, Kimberly Porter and husband Nathan; three great-grandchildren, Lane and Cate Carlson, and Kaley Porter; and one brother, William Hudson. She was predeceased by her eldest daughter Janice Stewart and late husband Robert.
A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 10 AM at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Arrangements are under the care of Oman Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to .
