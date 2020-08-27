Edith M. Taylor, 80, joined her Savior in heaven, August 26, 2020.
A proud Lumbee Indian and retired public school teacher, she was born November 2, 1939, in Pembroke, NC, to Charles and Arpie Maynor. She was preceded by her parents, son Charles, brother Lynn, and sisters Gloria and Bonnie. Life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Her strong faith in Jesus was a testament to many.
Edith is survived by her husband of 58 years, Robert; her daughters Debbie (David) and Rachel (Ernie); her brother Alton (Shelia); sister Nelia; four grandchildren Wesley, Courtney, Taylor and Alexis, and one great granddaughter Adeline.
A private burial will be held in North Carolina. The family would like to thank the many friends who offered prayer and assisted with meals during this time. Thank you for being the hands and feet of Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the Gideons International.
