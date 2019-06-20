Edith Outten Dougherty, 91, passed peacefully from this life to heaven on June 14, 2019. Edith had been a resident of Sun City Center, FL, for the past twenty years. The daughter of Paul Augustus and Blanche Elizabeth Harrup Outten of Portsmouth, VA. She worked a year for the Seaboard Railroad, before marrying the love of her life Earl V. Williams in June 1946. Following Earlâ€™s death in 1996, she married Jack Dougherty in 1998 and they moved to Florida. He died in 2010.



She is survived by four children, Carl Williams and wife Donna of North Richland Hill, TX, Erlene Sheldon and husband Bob of Sneadâ€™s Ferry, NC, Clifford Bruce Williams of Sun City Center, FL, and Linda Ray and husband Thomas of Plainview, TX; twelve grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Elsie Gayle Outten, her first husband, Earl Williams and her second husband Jack Dougherty.



Visitation will be held at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Saturday, June 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with burial following in Olive Branch Cemetery, Portsmouth, VA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.snellingsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary