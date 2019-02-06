Home
Edmon Hawkins
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
965 Baker Road
Virginia Beach, VA
Edmon Hawkins Sr. Obituary
Early Wednesday morning, January 30, 2019, Edmon â€œBuddyâ€ Hawkins, Sr. 91 entered eternal rest. He was born in Princess Anne County, Virginia to the late Meekin and Cora Cotton Hawkins. Edmon retired from the International Longshoremen Association, Local 1248 in 1988 as a Hatchboss. He was a farmer who greatly enjoyed growing vegetables, especially collards. He operated a vegetable stand, â€œHawkins Produceâ€ for more than 50 years in the Bayside area of Virginia Beach. Everyone knew him, and customers even came from North Carolina, New York and afar to purchase his produce. Edmon was a â€œpeople person"; he loved to talk to anyone. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Thelma Painter Hawkins; sisters, Fannie Miles, Elsie Jones, Alice Brew, Frances Foreman, Ida Hawkins, Thelma Riddick and Verlin Adams; brothers, Oliver Hawkins, Harvey Hawkins, John Hawkins, Meekin Hawkins Jr. (Nib), Walter Hawkins, Robert Hawkins, and Charles Hawkins Sr. He also leaves to cherish his memories, four daughters, Frances Hawkins, Edna Hendrix, Rosemary Hutchinson and Ivy Brown (Roswald); sons, Edmon Hawkins Jr., Carter Hawkins (Antoinette), Ronnie Hawkins (Joyce), Eric Hawkins (Sylvia), Ronald Hawkins (Rontasha), Carl Hendrix Jr., James Washington (Shanel) and Marlow Hawkins (De Shonette); 10 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm, on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 965 Baker Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
