A notable preacher, pastor, and presiding elder transitioned to the celestial city in his native land of North Carolina on Thursday, February 21, 2019. The Reverend Doctor Edmund Horace Whitley, Sr., a most beloved husband, father, grandfather, and minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, was the oldest child of the late Noble Whitley and Martha Nichols Whitley Jones. He was born on January 16, 1932 in Williamston, NC and became the apple of his motherâ€™s eye and the pride of his fatherâ€™s heart. While a new pastor, Edmund married Catherine Hopkins of Jamesvillle, NC, and they were united in holy matrimony on July 4, 1959. Together, they served in marriage and ministry for nearly sixty years. Their collective witness and service to the Christian church, districts, conferences, and the connectional African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church were evident of a couple in love with our LORD, each other, and the people of GOD. They are the proud parents of three children, Edmund H. Whitley, Jr., Cathy Denise Whitley Whitaker, and Princess Michelle Whitley Prince. As a scholar and singer, Edmund distinguished himself as a well-rounded student of ministry and pastoring. Dr. Whitley graduated from Edgar J. Hayes High School in 1954. He enlisted in the United States Army and his stations included Germany. Upon his honorable discharge, he matriculated at Elizabeth City State University. In 1960, Dr. Whitley enrolled at Knoxville College to continue to sharpen his skills for a more effective witness in ministry. Dr. Whitley received the Honorary Doctorate of Divinity from Richmond Virginia Seminary, May, 1999. Dr. Whitley was a lifetime member of the Doric Lodge Number 28 PHA in Durham, NC. He had a unique way of making his voice heard and his presence felt in preaching, singing, learning, and teaching as a man of GOD. He preached his trial sermon in March, 1953; subsequently, he was ordained an elder in the A.M.E. Zion Church and assigned to his first church. He was later appointed to various churches in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia. Dr. Whitley was elevated to the office of Presiding Elder of the historic Norfolk District, October 1993 by hands of the late Episcopal Father, Bishop Milton A. Williams, Sr. Immediately, he became active with the International Presiding Elderâ€™s Council where he served graciously until his death and for 10 years as its chaplain. After a loving pastorate and presiding eldership, Dr. Whitley retired in June, 2013. The late Bishop Richard K. Thompson bestowed upon Dr. Whitley the status of Presiding Elder Emeritus after 60 years in ministry. Upon retirement, Dr. and Mrs. Whitley joined the Saint Thomas A.M.E. Zion Church in Norfolk, VA and faithfully supported the ministry of Dr. Joseph E. and Mrs. Joyce G. Lamb with joy. His memory will be eternally cherished by his beloved wife, Catherine Hopkins Whitley; one son, Edmund, Jr.; two daughters, Cathy W. Whitaker (Rev. Dr. Leo), Princess W. Prince (Rev. Dr. Adolphus); six grandchildren, Twila, Kacy, Christine, and John Whitley and Yohance and Adom Whitaker; two sisters, Edith Whitley Scott (Ernest, Sr.) and Charlotte Delores Hamilton; one sister-in-law, Alice H. Marriner; a faithful nephew, the Rev. Dr. Ervin Scott (Loretta); an array of nieces, nephews, cousins, â€œadoptedâ€ daughters and sons, and a host of friends and ministerial colleagues.â€¦ but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy GOD?â€Please join the family for THE WAKE on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM and THE HOMEGOING CELEBRATION on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, 1700 Melon Street Norfolk, Virginia 23523, The Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lamb, Sr., Pastor/Officiant, and The Right Reverend W. Darin Moore, Presiding Prelate of the Mid-Atlantic Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Zion Church will be the Eulogist. The Interment at Woodlawn in Norfolk, VA. Professional services entrusted to the Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2019