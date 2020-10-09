Edna Askew Padrick at the age of 96 passed away peacefully, on October 7, 2020 surrounded by family. She was a native of Portsmouth. Her Banking career spanned from Bank Teller to Vice President. Edna was always on the move, whether traveling with friends, or spending time with family.
She was very active in the National Association of Bank Women and President of the local chapter. She was a member of the Senior Partners/Towne Bank, The Scottish Rite Ladies, Women of the Shrine, Fellowship Chapter # 140 Order of the Eastern Star, former member of Churchland Baptist Church and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.
Edna was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Charles Darcy "C.D." Padrick, Sr. and her daughter, Carole M. Tuthill. She is survived by her children, Linwood Minter and his wife, Sandra and Charles D. Padrick, Jr. "Rick" and his wife, Rebecca; grandchildren, LeAnn Amory-Wallace and husband, Cecil, Steven L. Minter and his wife, Julie, Kimberly Gabriele, Charles D. Padrick III " Chuck" and his wife, Crissi, Beth Holland, Bobby Holland; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter.
Everyone is invited to come to the funeral home on Saturday from 11 am to 2 pm to pay their respects to Edna. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm Sunday at Olive Branch Cemetery. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Edna Padrick Woman in Banking Scholarship Fund at any Towne Bank location.