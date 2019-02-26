Edna E. Harmon went to be with the Lord on Feb. 23, 2019. Her friends affectionately called her "Ms. Edna." She was a long-time member of Holland Road Baptist Church that is now called Discovery Church. Ms. Edna loved her family and church family very much.She is survived by her son, Steve Harmon; two daughters, Aileen Capps and her husband Richard and Carol Davis and her husband John; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister, Janie Owens. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Janie Craft; her beloved husband of 68 years, Ed Harmon; sons, William and Butch Harmon; sisters, Mildred Ward and Ernestine Holman; and brothers, Albert Craft Jr. and Marvin Craft.The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Tues. Feb. 26, 2019 at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wed. Feb. 27, 2019 at Discovery Church, 4881 Euclid Rd., Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Discovery Church. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary