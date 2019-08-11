|
|
Edna J. Bagwell, 84, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 4, 2019.
Born in Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Daisey Mauldin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be sorely missed.
Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 66 years, Eugene H. Bagwell; children, Mike Bagwell, Dorian Kellihan, and Mark Bagwell; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019