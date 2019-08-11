The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 420-2350
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Edna J. Bagwell Obituary
Edna J. Bagwell, 84, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away August 4, 2019.

Born in Pickens, SC, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Daisey Mauldin. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be sorely missed.

Left to cherish her memory: her husband of 66 years, Eugene H. Bagwell; children, Mike Bagwell, Dorian Kellihan, and Mark Bagwell; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 11, 2019
