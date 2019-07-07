Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Kernodle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Kernodle


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Kernodle Obituary
Edna Kernodle, 88, of Norfolk, VA, departed this life on June 28, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1930 in Lenoir, North Carolina, to Rev. Charles and Mary Lou Westmoreland.

Edna worked for Burlington Industries in North Carolina. She retired as church secretary for Kempsville Church of God where she was a charter member.

Edna was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ryan Kernodle. Edna is survived by her three sons, Larry Ryan Kernodle and wife Edie, and children, Dalton Ryan and Lani Nicole; John Eric Kernodle (Susan) and his children, Brandon and wife Trisha, Chelsea, and John Harley; Kevin Drew Kernodle and wife Tamara, and his children, Morgan Frierson and husband Marcello, Hailey, and Tanner, and their mother, Lisa Dozier. Great grandchildren: Aidan, Heaven, Ailana, Christian, and Ryan. Edna was predeceased by a grandson, Travis Ryan Kernodle.

Service will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.