Edna Kernodle, 88, of Norfolk, VA, departed this life on June 28, 2019. She was born on August 12, 1930 in Lenoir, North Carolina, to Rev. Charles and Mary Lou Westmoreland.
Edna worked for Burlington Industries in North Carolina. She retired as church secretary for Kempsville Church of God where she was a charter member.
Edna was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Ryan Kernodle. Edna is survived by her three sons, Larry Ryan Kernodle and wife Edie, and children, Dalton Ryan and Lani Nicole; John Eric Kernodle (Susan) and his children, Brandon and wife Trisha, Chelsea, and John Harley; Kevin Drew Kernodle and wife Tamara, and his children, Morgan Frierson and husband Marcello, Hailey, and Tanner, and their mother, Lisa Dozier. Great grandchildren: Aidan, Heaven, Ailana, Christian, and Ryan. Edna was predeceased by a grandson, Travis Ryan Kernodle.
Service will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019