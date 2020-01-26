The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Edna Lorraine West Obituary
Edna Lorraine West, 94 of Norfolk, VA, passed away in Va. Beach on January 23, 2020.

She retired from Naval Supply Center Norfolk in 1985 where she worked as a computer operator for 24 years.

Edna was predeceased by her parents Earl & Margaret Schofield & her husband of 64 years, Adrian Trevor West.

She is survived by her son Rick West & his wife Sue, her daughter Cheryl West & her spouse Judy, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren & her best friend forever, Anna Spivey.

The family would like to give special thanks to all at Liza's Residential Care & Freda H. Gordon Hospice for their exceptional kindness & wonderful care they gave to our mother.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Norfolk SPCA, as Edna had a great love of animals.

Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
