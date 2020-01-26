|
|
Edna Lorraine West, 94 of Norfolk, VA, passed away in Va. Beach on January 23, 2020.
She retired from Naval Supply Center Norfolk in 1985 where she worked as a computer operator for 24 years.
Edna was predeceased by her parents Earl & Margaret Schofield & her husband of 64 years, Adrian Trevor West.
She is survived by her son Rick West & his wife Sue, her daughter Cheryl West & her spouse Judy, two grandchildren, five great grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren & her best friend forever, Anna Spivey.
The family would like to give special thanks to all at Liza's Residential Care & Freda H. Gordon Hospice for their exceptional kindness & wonderful care they gave to our mother.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Norfolk SPCA, as Edna had a great love of animals.
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020