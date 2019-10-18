|
|
Lucy Pierce, 87, went to be with her Lord on October 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, William Leslie Pierce.
Above all else, Lucy was known as a teacher. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years at Western Branch Baptist Church and later at Nansemond River Baptist Church, as well as being a dedicated teacher at Churchland High School for over 25 years.
Left to cherish her memory are a son, William L. Pierce, Jr. and wife Becky of Bridgewater, VA; daughter, Nancy P. Robertson and husband John of Portsmouth, VA; four grandchildren - Natalie Bocock and husband Brian, Shelley Newman and husband Charlie, Sean Robertson and wife Corinne, and Brian Robertson and wife Danielle. Lucy also had a special affection for her six great-grandchildren, Teagan and Cameron, Nora and Sophie, Pierce and Rosey.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 11 a.m. at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Rev. Jane Cherry. Burial will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 6:30-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 377, Newport News, VA 23607.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 18, 2019