Edna Marie Atkinson, 90, of Virginia Beach, VA, devout wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Christian passed away June 30, 2019.
One of ten children, Edna was born in Thorpe, West Virginia to the late Charles and Virginia Taylor. She retired after 21 years from Norfolk Naval Air Rework Facility. She was an avid fisherman and sports lover.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl M. Atkinson and six siblings. Left to cherish her memory: three sons, Tommy, Chuck, Kenny and their spouses; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold and Billy, and a sister, Jean Alice.
A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park Mausoleum on Friday, July 5, at 12 p.m. Arrangements are by Hollomon-Brown, Lynnhaven Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019