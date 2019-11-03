|
|
Edna May Fanning was born May 21, 1925 and passed away peacefully on October 30, 2019 with her daughter by her side. Edna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Patrick, of 57 years; parents, Lafayette and Edna Johnson; 6 brothers and sisters; and a world of extended family and friends.
Edna was a retired seamstress and a nanny to several families. Known as the wild child, she always made everything fun, from getting a tattoo at the age of 78 to her lifetime fondness of Margaritas. She loved to dance and sing; especially to the music of her heartthrob Neil Diamond.
Edna was a devoted mother to 4 wonderful children, David (Lois), Paul (Tonyi), Lisa (John), and Chris (Krista). She leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren who all loved her dearly, and her precious fur baby, Sophie.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home and will be celebrating her life at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019