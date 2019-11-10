|
|
Edna Elizabeth Roan Wright, born in Birmingham, AL, passed away on October 10, 2019, at 93 years of age. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Roan, her second husband, Warren Wright, & her daughter Carolyn Roan Basham. She was also preceded by her mother, father, two brothers & her sister. She is survived by her son, Douglas (Linda) Roan of Wake Forest, NC, and her daughter, Deborah (Johnny) Comstock of Chesapeake, VA. She is also survived by four step children, 18 grand children & 21 great grand children. She was a life long member of Christ's Sanctified Holy Church. Edna also was a nurse's aide for several years at a local nursing home in Norfolk, VA. She loved nothing more than God and her family. Her family called her "Grandma," but she was "Grandma" to the entire church. Edna has left a large legacy of sanctified children, grandchildren and great grandchildren to carry on in her absence. She will be greatly missed.
Â A memorial service held for Edna Roan Wright on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 6:00 PM at Christ's Sanctified Holy Church at 1477 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake, VA, 23320.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 10, 2019