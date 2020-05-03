Eduardo DeLaMar Jaranilla
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eduardo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Eduardo DeLaMar Jaranilla, of Chesapeake, Virginia died on April 18, 2020 at the age of 68.

Ed (Ding, Lo-Lo) was born on November 20, 1951 in Iloilo, Philippines, joining the U.S. Navy after two years of college. He married his wife, Jeanette Jaranilla in February 1976 and later adopted her two children, Ven Taylor (50), and Janice (Taylor) Deur (52). The family experienced several deployments and duty station transfers up and down the east coast, finally settling in the Tidewater area in 1983. Ed enjoyed a distinguished 20-year Naval career, followed by 24 successful years of civil service. He was respected by his colleagues as being professional, knowledgeable and always willing to help.

Ed will be loved and missed by his surviving wife, Jeanette; daughter, Janice; son-in-law, Kregg; son, Ven; daughter-in-law, Pam; grandsons, Cameron and Joshua; sisters, Mercedes, Amparo, Penita, Delia, Chita, and Angelina; niece, Love; great-nieces, Crystal and Tel Tel.

At his wife's request, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund at: https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fund/cdp-covid-19-response-fund/.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved