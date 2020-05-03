Mr. Eduardo DeLaMar Jaranilla, of Chesapeake, Virginia died on April 18, 2020 at the age of 68.
Ed (Ding, Lo-Lo) was born on November 20, 1951 in Iloilo, Philippines, joining the U.S. Navy after two years of college. He married his wife, Jeanette Jaranilla in February 1976 and later adopted her two children, Ven Taylor (50), and Janice (Taylor) Deur (52). The family experienced several deployments and duty station transfers up and down the east coast, finally settling in the Tidewater area in 1983. Ed enjoyed a distinguished 20-year Naval career, followed by 24 successful years of civil service. He was respected by his colleagues as being professional, knowledgeable and always willing to help.
Ed will be loved and missed by his surviving wife, Jeanette; daughter, Janice; son-in-law, Kregg; son, Ven; daughter-in-law, Pam; grandsons, Cameron and Joshua; sisters, Mercedes, Amparo, Penita, Delia, Chita, and Angelina; niece, Love; great-nieces, Crystal and Tel Tel.
At his wife's request, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund at: https://disasterphilanthropy.org/cdp-fund/cdp-covid-19-response-fund/.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 3, 2020.