Eduardo Ocana was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala on January 1 1957. He graduated from Escuela Nacional de EducaciÃ³n FÃsica where he was a physical education instructor for 3 years.Â
At the age of 22 he immigrated to the United States in search of a better life. In 1987 he joined the US Navy where he was able to live his dream of traveling the world over various deployments. While stationed in San Diego California he met the love of his life Monica and they married on August 3 1991 and shared 28 beautiful years together. His strong work ethic allowed him to rise to the rank of Senior Chief. After a 26 year distinguished career in the US Navy he retired with respect and adoration from all the individuals who served along side him.Â
There was nothing more important to Ed than the love of his family and he was never happier than when they could all be together. His focus was to always share his joy with others by making them feel like a part of the family.Â Ed truly never met a stranger.Â
He is survived by wife his Monica Ocana; children Veronica Ownes (Kyle Ownes), Jennifer Ocana and Amanda Warner (Timothy Warner); grandkids Devon Hatcher, Nathan ocana and Jordin Owens; siblings Vinicio Ocana, VerÃ³nica Ocana, Fabiola parrilla, Diana Gretzinger, Juan Carlos OcaÃ±a, Gustavo OcaÃ±a, Christina OcaÃ±a and mother in law Maria ConcepciÃ³n LomelÃ.
A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 7 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434. The family will receive friends from 5:30 until the service. Following the service Ed will be cremated and he will be interred in Guatemala. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020