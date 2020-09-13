Edward "Stick" Biermann, 65, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully in his home with loved ones at his side on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Gail Foster Biermann; his two sons, Ian Biermann (Beth) & Keenan Biermann; a sister, Catherine "Cassie" Biermann; three nieces, MyLan, Tina, Brittney and a great-niece, Emily; and an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.The family will receive guests September 18, 2020 from 5:30 ~ 8:30 at Altmeyer Funeral Homes located at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 with a Celebration of Life service to follow on September 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Private reception to follow at the family home.