Franklin, VA - Edward Allen Hotchkiss, 77, passed away September 26, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. Edward was a life-long resident of Southampton County and was the son of the late Robert Janney Hotchkiss and Grace Ellsworth Hotchkiss. He was also predeceased by his wife Millie Bradshaw Hotchkiss. Edward was the former owner of Wood Producers and at one time was the largest wood producer for Union Camp Corporation. He was a 1961 graduate of Southampton High School and a US Marine Corps Veteran. Edward enjoyed boating and fishing especially river and gulf fishing.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Katharine H. Britt; three grandsons John "Jack" Britt (Katelyn), Edward "Ted" Britt, and William "Billy" Britt; one great grandson Grady Lane Britt; three sisters Madelyn H. Stainback (Bobby), Rebecca H. Lee (Don), and Anita H. Cotton (Bobby); his fiancÃ© June Reid; and nieces and nephews..
A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Franklin Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Charles Qualls officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Rosemont Cemetery in Sedley. A reception will follow the burial in the Franklin Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The family will receive friends at Edward's residence and suggests that due to Edward's fondness for the Salvation Army, Memorial Donations be made to the Salvation Army, 400 Bank Street, Suffolk, VA 23434 or any favorite charity. www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 28, 2019