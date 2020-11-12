1/1
Edward Ambrose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Ambrose, also known as Pop, Dad, PawPaw grandpa, and Buddy passed away in his home Nov.8th, 2020 at the age of 81. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints. He retired from Norshipco after working 35 years of busting his tail and was a proud Past master of the Masonic Lodge in Shiloh NC. Eddie was a loving husband to Sharlene for 33 years. He is preceded in death by his parents Reene and Jasper Ambrose along with a Sister Daphney and a brother Floyd. He was the best Pawpaw and Great grandpa to many grandchildren and great grandchildren. YOU WILL BE MISSED.

He is survived by a blended family he called his children and proud of each oneâ€¦Deborah Parrish, Sherry Valesqus, Brian Ambrose, Tricia Hill (David), Dawn Cusic (Doug), Greg Ambrose (Lila), Shawna Benge (Jesse) , Kassandra Roache, Tina Runk (Scott), and Jerry Gilbert (Alicia); a brother, Jasper Ambrose, Jr.; three sisters, Norma Hall, Joyce Coldfelter ( Donald ), and Betty Sue Merritt ( Lacy); and his dog, Sissy Baby.

A viewing will be at 1:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Twiford Funeral Home in Elizabeth City, NC. The family will be holding a celebration after the service at 120 Beech Tree Dr., Shiloh, NC 27974. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to The Cancer Research Center, 1310 Old Highway 63 South, Suite 5, Columbia, MO 65201 or online at www.cancerresearchcenter.org/donate. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Ambrose family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Viewing
01:00 PM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Service
02:00 PM
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved