Edward Andrew Andyshak, 93, of Chesapeake, VA. died on March 20, 2019. He was born in Heilwood, PA. on May 3, 1925. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In his later years he lived with his daughter and was surrounded by family. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, mowing the 5 acres of lawn, and until recently, exercising most days at the Lifestyle Fitness Center. A memorial service will be held at Great Bridge United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 30 at 10am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2019