More Obituaries for Edward Andyshak
Edward Andrew Andyshak

Edward Andrew Andyshak

Obituary

Edward Andrew Andyshak Obituary
Edward Andrew Andyshak, 93, of Chesapeake, VA. died on March 20, 2019. He was born in Heilwood, PA. on May 3, 1925. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. In his later years he lived with his daughter and was surrounded by family. He enjoyed bowling, gardening, mowing the 5 acres of lawn, and until recently, exercising most days at the Lifestyle Fitness Center. A memorial service will be held at Great Bridge United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 30 at 10am.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 23, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
