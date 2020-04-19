|
Edward A. "Stick" Biermann, 65, of Virginia Beach passed away peacefully in his home with loved ones at his side on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Oka, Guam, he was the son of the late Charles J. "Dutch" Biermann and Catherine E. "Cass" Biermann. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Charles J. "Bud" Biermann.
Survivors include his loving wife of 39 years, Gail Foster Biermann; his two sons, Ian Biermann (Beth) and Keenan Biermann; a sister, Catherine "Cassie" Biermann; three nieces, MyLan, Tina, Brittney and a great-niece, Emily; and an extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He retired from United Parcel Service after 30 years of service in 2006. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed fishing, and once caught a 6 Lbs. 5 Oz. citation flounder. He had fond memories of surfing as a teenager with his friends. His hobbies as an adult included golf, water skiing, snow skiing, and volleyball with his Bromley Crew. He also enjoyed foosball, pool, and darts with his sons and friends. He was a loyal friend to many and considered a lot of them brothers.
Private services will be scheduled later this year along with a celebration of life. Condolences can be left at www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020